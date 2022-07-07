Chebukati coy on Sakaja, Sonko ballot papers

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati duirng a past address to the media at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati says he ‘does not know’ if the ballot papers for the Nairobi and Mombasa gubernatorial candidates are among those that arrived in Nairobi on Thursday.

He spoke to Nairobi News at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), after receiving the first consignment of ballot papers that will be used during the August 2022 polls.

The Nairobi gubernatorial race involves Polycarp Igathe and Johnson Sakaja but Sakaja’s candidature is remains unclear after his academic qualifications were disputed in court.

Similarly, there’s a legal battle ongoing to determine whether Mike Sonko, who was impeached as Nairobi governor in 2019, will be cleared to run as Mombasa governor.

The electoral boss did however confirm that among the ballot papers received included 111 for the Senate candidates, 9 for governors, and 8 for Women Representative.

“We shall continue receiving the ballot papers up to July 29,” he said.

“I don’t know if Nairobi is part of them for the Governors, We have not yet supervised the Governors Ballot papers, but we will make sure to reveal that information by the end of the day,” He said.

Chebukati confirmed the presidential ballot papers will be the last batch to arrive.

“The presidential ballots will be the last to arrive. We will invite presidential candidates or their agencies for the inspection right from accompanying to the arrival by the aircraft to the loading place.”

Kenyans head to the polls on August 9 to elect a new president, deputy president, governors, senators, members of the national assembly, and members of the county assembly (MCA).