Children stumble on leg of an adult near dam in Kisii





Police in Kisii County are investigating an incident in which a leg of an adult was found near a dam in Nyamarambe.

Police said they are yet to identify the owner of the right leg, which was discovered by children who were playing on the shores of Ichuni dam on Thursday.

Boikang’a Assistant Chief Mr George Walter Okumu, who reported the incident to the police, said they are working to get the owner of the leg.

“The children saw dogs feasting on the human leg. Some of its flesh had been ripped off. The leg had been severed at the tibia bone,” said Mr Okumu.

The tibia bone is also known as the shin bone. It is the larger, stronger, interior of the two bones in the leg below the knee. It connects the knee with the ankle.

The Officer Commanding Station and officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Nyamarambe, visited the scene and collected the leg.

It was taken to Tabaka Mission Hospital Mortuary for preservation pending identification.

