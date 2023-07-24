Chipukeezy: I asked Ruto to give me a job on our first meeting

Kenyan comedian Vincent Mwasya (left), better known as Chipukeezy, with President William Ruto during a past function. PHOTO | COURTESY

Celebrated comedian Vincent Mwasya, better known as Chipukeezy, has shared a fascinating story about his first interaction with President William Ruto when he held the position of Deputy President.

Speaking on Radio Maisha, Chipukeezy, who currently serves as the State House MC, reminisced about an encounter became a turning point in his career.

The meeting between Chipukeezy and the then Deputy President was facilitated by former Starehe MP, Charles Jaguar.

Chipukeezy disclosed that he sought an opportunity to meet with Dr Ruto to discuss his aspirations of making a positive impact on young people’s lives through his work.

“When I saw that opportunity, I looked for the then DP William Ruto and went to his office. Of course, I was guided by Jaguar on how to access him. We met, and I asked him to give me a job,” Chipukeezy recounted.

During their conversation, Chipukeezy expressed his desire to work towards addressing drug abuse among the youth and shared his efforts in creating positive change through his online show, Chipukeezy.

He also revealed his involvement in building a school back home and the importance of continuing this noble work.

“He asked me what job I wanted, and I told him I wanted a job to impact young people. I was running the Chipukeezy show online. I had built a school back home, and I told him I did not want money to continue building the school; I wanted a job to push the youths about drug abuse, and I was also learning how to quit alcohol. He gave me the Nacada job,” Chipukeezy recalled.

However, Chipukeezy said his appointment to the National Authority for Campaigns Against Alcohol and Drugs Abuse (Nacada) board was not solely because of his friendship with Jaguar.

He said he took the initiative to seek out the position because of his passion and commitment to making a positive impact on young lives.

“I did not go to Karen to look for that job like a celeb; I went there like a Kenyan. He saw me fit, and that is why I did it so passionately. I was below 25 years old and had already achieved so much in the industry. When you look at a young person of my level to represent the youths, I qualified for that,” Chipukeezy proudly asserted.

Chipukeezy will be celebrating a decade in the industry in the Ten Toes Down event from KICC to Mwai Kibaki Convention Centre at MKU Thika on August 5, 2023.

He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to inspire and uplift young people and announced his dedication to supporting industry veteran Churchill to further develop and nurture the comedy sector.

Chipukeezy also revealed his plans to bring together comedians from across Africa to join in the festivities and celebrate the profound impact they have collectively made on the youth and society at large.

