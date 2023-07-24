Mathare MP Antony Oluoch charged with engaging in subversive activities





Mathare MP Antony Oluoch and two MCAs, all drawn from Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition, party have been charged with engaging in subversive activities.

Mr Oluoch and the two MCAs, Alvin Palapala (Kitsuru Ward) and Peter Imwatok (Makongeni Ward) are facing charges of mobolizing members of the public to participate in last week’s anti-government protests.

Mr Oluoch is being represented by 20 lawyers led by the President of the Law Society of Kenya Eric Theuri.

When the accused were presented before the Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina on Monday, the defence team asked the court to free the accused on free bond.

Theuri told the court that the government is setting a bad precedent by charging persons for hold divergent views.

“This country is drifting back to the dark where the government violating the rights of Kenyans with divergent opinion,” Theuri said.

He wondered how many of the 50 million Kenyans with divergent views from the government’s will be charged in future.

Mr Oluoch was freed on a cash bail of Sh100,000 while Mr Palapala and Mr Imwatok were released on a cash bail of Sh70,000 each.