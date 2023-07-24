Watch: Preacher prophesizes doom on Jalang’o, ODM rebels for betraying Baba





A Kisumu-based pastor, Prophet Dr Samo Mtishiby, has sensationally claimed all those who politically betrayed opposition leader Raila Odinga will pay for their betrayal of politically aligning themselves with President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza government.

During a sermon that has gone viral, the Prophet said it was through Mr Odinga’s name that these politicians have become the politicians they are today.

The clergyman said these politicians may have money to eat today and protect themselves but it is their future generations that will pay the price of the betrayal.

He went on to especially single out first time Member of Parliament, Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o, who represents Langata Constituency and is the most prominent name among the perceived political betrayers

“Jalang’o, who could walk with pride in the city of Kisumu, he alights at a roundabout and he starts walking on foot and everybody is like ‘Jalas, Jalas, Jatelo’. Let him try that today. I swear to God, if he steps in Kisumu, in fact, the car that brings him is the one that will be taken to the mortuary. I don’t know where he will be taken. And he was a celebrity. He had a future in politics because he knew how to win people’s hearts,” Prophet Mtishiby said.

“He just needed the right blessings. He has gone for the wrong blessings. I’m not cheating you. I know of some politicians, one from Busia in Budalangi, I have gone to his home and even prayed for his mother. He could alight – I even brought him to Khwiseo and people were chanting his name. Today if he walks in Busia, people are pointing fingers at him. Betrayers,” the clergyman said.

Prophet Mtishiby lauded Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, who continues to walk under the guidance of Mr Odinga. The pastor claimed that within 10 minutes of his entry into Nyanza, the entire region would know of his presence and celebrate him.

He attributed this to Mr Owino’s quickness to apologize to ODM and party leader Mr Odinga when he makes a mistake and returns to the fold immediately.

Prophet Mtishiby also branded Jalang’o and fellow ODM ‘rebels’ who have been meeting with President Ruto as betrayers who have created a rift in ODM.

He went on to warn Jalang’o that those cracks were opportunities for the enemy to study what was within and plot his attack because he knows the ‘home’ very well.

He likened this to old times when people with homes within private compounds opted to meet their guests or frenemies far off so that they could not know what lay behind closed gates and plot an invasion.

Other than Jalang’o, the other ODM legislator who have broken ranks with the party and embraced President Ruto are Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Caroli Omondi (Suba South ), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Paul Abuor (Rongo) and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

