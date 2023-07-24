Out with the blue bird, in with the X: Twitter changes its logo

In this file illustration photo taken on October 04, 2022, a phone screen displays a photo of Elon Musk with the Twitter logo shown in the background in Washington, DC. FILE | AFP

A day after announcing possible changes to his giant social media platform Twitter, Elon Musk has officially dropped the famous blue bird logo.

The changes were effected on Monday as the company continues with its series of changes to the platform since Elon Must took over.

Musk had earlier stated that he liked the letter X, and informed Twitter users that it changes would be made.

“If X is closest in style to anything, it should, of course, be Art Deco… If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow,” Musk said.

Twitter Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino had said that X was the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging and payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities.

She added that X, which is powered by AI, will connect the world all in ways that people are just beginning to imagine.

“There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well…. everything. Elon Musk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world.”

“For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more. We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting started,” she said.

It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023

The X logo is the latest change under Musk after the company introduced Twitter blue check subscription for users to be verified.

The company has also introduced grey checkmark for government/multilateral organization or a government/multilateral official accounts.

Musk introduced gold checkmark which indicates that the account is an official business account through Twitter Verified Organizations.

The endless changes from Musk led to the formation of Thread by Meta Platform owned by Mark Zuckerberg to rival Twitter.