City Square Post Office footbridge reopened to the public

Kenya Urban Roads Authority personnel repairing the City Square post office footbridge on Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi County on February 26, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU





The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has reopened the City Square Post Office footbridge on Haile Selassie Avenue to the public.

The iconic footbridge was damaged by a trailer carrying an excavator more than two years ago and has been undergoing repairs for the last two months.

On February 19 and February 26, 2023, Kura closed the road for repairs. The footbridge had earlier been closed in December 2020 by the defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) for renovation.

A temporary steel structure was erected to support the bridge as construction plans for a new footbridge were said to be underway.

The footbridge is significant for pedestrians crossing Haile Selassie Avenue from Kenya Railways headquarters, and its damage had to be addressed immediately.

The initial plan was to construct a new footbridge, and in the meantime, NMS painted zebra crossing signs along the road for pedestrians and also erected bumps on the avenue a situation that temporarily halted traffic flow along the busy Haile Selassie Avenue.

The bumps did not last for long and were removed after traffic snarl-ups were witnessed along the avenue.

Before the erection of speed bumps, pedestrians found crossing a daunting task, with motorists puzzled why the pedestrians were not using the footbridge.

The renovation of the bridge came after protests by students of the Technical University of Kenya who claimed that their lives were in danger adding that many of them had sustained life-threatening injuries while attempting to cross the busy Haile Selassie Avenue.

The students pleaded with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja construct a new bridge linking the campus to the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

