Kenya Railways suspends Nairobi-Kisumu service

A train snakes through an area past Elburgon town in Nakuru County heading to Nairobi from Kisumu in this photo taken on April 18, 2022. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE

A train snakes through an area past Elburgon town in Nakuru County heading to Nairobi from Kisumu in this photo taken on April 18, 2022. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE





Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has temporarily suspended operations on the Nairobi-Kisumu route due to bad weather.

In a notice issued on Thursday, May 4, 2023, the company said the suspension of safari train services was due to damage to part of the track between Nakuru and Kisumu caused by the incessant rains.

“We wish to inform members of the public that due to the heavy rains experienced nationwide, parts of our MGR track between Nakuru and Kisumu have been affected,” the company said.

Also read: Kenya Railways goes cashless starting February

“The Kisumu Safari train will not be running on Friday 5th May and Sunday 8th May. We will communicate as soon as normal services resume.”

The company, which resumed passenger services on the Western Kenya route in December 2021 after more than a decade, did not provide details on whether travellers who booked tickets on the said dates would be refunded.

The railways’ management said it had a team on the ground working around the clock to restore the line as soon as possible.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused,” it added.

The train stops at stations along the route, including Kikuyu, Naivasha, Nakuru, Njoro, Elburgon, Turi, Molo, Mau Summit, Londiani and Kedowa.

Others are Kipkelion, Tunnel, Fort Ternan, Koru, Muhoroni, Chemelil, Kibigori, Miwani, and Kibos.

The train leaves Nairobi Central Station every Friday at 6.30 pm and arrives in Kisumu on Saturday at 6.30 am.

Also read: Murkomen reveals plans to build railway line to South Sudan

The return journey starts on Sunday at 6.30 pm and arrives in Nairobi at 6.35 am on Monday morning.

Commuters traveling from Nairobi to Kisumu will pay Sh600 for the second class and Sh2,000 for the first class for the 12-hour journey.

For economy class, passengers traveling between Nairobi and Nakuru will pay Sh300, Nakuru to Kisumu Sh400, and Nairobi to Kisumu Sh600.

Last year, hundreds of passengers on the Nairobi-Kisumu passenger train were stranded for hours after the train stalled in the Muhoroni area.

The company said the train had encountered a minor problem caused by heavy rains that had earlier lashed the Muhoroni area.

Kenya Railways managing director Philip Mainga blamed the mishap on heavy rains in the Muhoroni, Miwani, and Kibos areas, which he said affected the driver’s visibility of the track.

“Some parts of the railway line were flooded and visibility was poor, leading to the derailment of one of the coaches’ wheels,” Mr Mainga said.

Also read: Real Hustler? Mudavadi office moved to Railways