CJ Martha Koome sponsors bright student

Martha Koome embraces Lucy Njoki after she elected to pay her fees to University. PHOTO: COURTESY

Chief Justice (CJ) Martha Koome has offered to sponsor a needy student who excelled during her Kenya Certificate of Primary Exams (KCSE).

Koome visited Lucy Njoki who was among the top students in the KCPE exams in 2021 and announced she will be paying her fees up until University.

Emotional moment as I finally got to fulfil Lucy Njoki’s wish of meeting me. Njoki who was the top performer in Kiambaa has joined Loreto High School Limuru, and I’ve offered to pay her fees up to university level. pic.twitter.com/nGfXQVaZJ9 — CJ Martha K Koome (@CJMarthaKoome) May 22, 2022

The Chief Justice who doubles up as the President of the Supreme Court of Kenya also confirmed she will make a surprise visit to Loreto High School Limuru to meet Njoki, who emerged top student in Kiambaa constituency.

She picked an interest in mentoring Njoki when she referred to her as a role model and mentor.

Njoki sat her KCPE exam in March 2022 at Kiambu Hillcrest School and scored 404 marks out of a possible 500.

She also emerged as the best in Mathematics in Kiambu County and revealed she would want to pursue a career in law.

“In my future career, my role model is Chief Justice Koome. She has worked hard and risen to become the President of the Judiciary. That is something I admire,” the teenager said in an interview with Kiambu Magazine.

Koome’s move has been lauded by Kenyans.

Justice Martha Koome made history after she was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta as the first female head of the judiciary in Kenya.

Her story has been an inspiration to society, especially for women and young girls, not only in Kenya but around the world.

Outside the corridors of justice, she spends time mentoring both male and female students in the country. On March 4, 2022, she hosted form four candidates from Mugoiri Girls and Alliance Girls High Schools at her office.

“I urged the students to remain focused as there are no shortcuts to hard work; they should pursue their dreams and continue the streak of breaking the ceiling. The boy child will not be left out and they will soon have their moment with the CJ,” she wrote at the time.

Prior to her appointment to office, Koome had been a strong champion for the rights of children. Her efforts were acknowledged in 2020 when she was voted runner-up for the United Nations (UN) Person of the Year.