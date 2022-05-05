Comedian Brendah Jons publicly shares her feelings for Mitchelle Ntalami





Comedienne Brendah Jons says she fancies a romantic relationship with Marini Naturals Chief Executive Mitchelle Ntalami, ‘given favorable conditions’.

In a question and answer session on her Instagram, the comedienne was asked by a fan if she would date Mitchelle Ntalami.

“Hi baby @Mitchelle Ntalami wewe ni wangu sawa? (You are mine, okay?)”

Several other fans gave their thoughts on the same arguing the lesbians would make a lovely couple and that they can’t wait to see them ‘together’. The entrepreneur, however, is yet to make any comment on the shot made.

Barely two months ago, Ms. Jons shared her healing journey from a previous toxic relationship with ex-girlfriend PhyLamar. The comedienne, via a video she posted on her YouTube channel narrated how brutal the process of leaving the relationship was and how she made a fool of herself severally.

The live videos where she opened up about the relationship made rounds on the internet and the comedienne was heavily bashed by netizens for publicly addressing her relationship crisis. In the videos, the YouTuber appeared and even late confessed to having been intoxicated while she was revealing the issues that led to the end of her relationship.

Ms. Jons accused her ex-lover of cheating on her with famed Kenyan makeup artist Phoina, claims which were not addressed by either of the accused parties. The comedienne, however, later issued an apology to her fans saying that she should have handled her matters privately but she couldn’t reverse what was already done.

In September 2021, Ms. Jons went public about her sexual orientation as she openly revealed her then ‘new girlfriend’ during a live recording on her Instagram page.

Her revelation elicited some unsolicited commentary from internet users with some congratulating her for proudly coming out whereas others were simply shocked. The comedienne has ever since been open about the rainbow community without fear of being criticized for living her truth.

Ntalami was known to have been in a relationship with ex-journalist Makena Njeri.