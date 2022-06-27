Comedian Crazy Kennar celebrates latest feat





Content creator Kenney Odhiambo alias Crazy Kennar has bagged yet another award at the recently concluded Digital Media Awards.

The actor who bagged the Influencer of the year award shared the exciting news with his fans on Instagram.

“Another win for us. Influencer of the year at Digital Media Awards. The journey is on. Creativity has no limits. One love,” he wrote.

The comedian recently launched his latest work of art dubbed Twack Show in which he discusses current affairs but with a comical tweak.

And two months ago he revealed in an interview of his wish to pursue a career in acting and one day, hopefully, win at the American Academy Awards (the Oscars).

The 23-year-old, an Actuarial Science student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), also maintains a desire for the content he creates to one day be feted at the high-profile awards show.

“Kennar must win an Oscars award, then I think we need to impact people not only content creators and actors. The aim is to have all youth get to the next level.”

He has attributed his success in content creation to his former high school where he acquired the discipline that taught him survival.