Comedian Eric Omondi recounts heartbreaking last moments with late brother Fred- EXCLUSIVE





Comedian Eric Omondi has recounted the last moments he shared with his younger brother, Fred Odhiambo Omondi, who tragically died in a road accident on Saturday morning.

Fred, a former comedian on the popular Churchill Show, was involved in a fatal collision around 6 am on Kagundo Road.

A police report filed at Buruburu station stated that the accident occurred near the Caltex Petrol station when a bodaboda carrying Fred collided head-on with a speeding bus.

Authorities revealed that the bus was traveling towards Nairobi CBD from Kayole, while the bodaboda was heading in the opposite direction and was on the wrong side of the road.

The impact of the collision resulted in Fred Omondi’s immediate death at the scene.

“The accident happened near Caltex Petrol station on Kagundo Road,” the police report noted.

Speaking with Nairobi News, Eric Omondi shared how deeply the loss of his younger brother has affected him.

“His death has completely affected me as his brother. It has not even sunk in. In my family, Fred and I are the entertainers. We were very close, and apart from being brothers, we always worked together,” Eric said.

Recounting their last moment together, Eric revealed:

“The last time I saw him was one week before his death. We had a show together in Kisii. We performed until around 3 am. I was rushing to Uganda, so I paid him and left him to continue the show for one more hour before he also proceeded to a show in Kericho. It is untimely and unfortunate.”

Eric further described Fred as a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, saying:

“He has performed in every part of this country. He had a good relationship with creatives and everyone he met.”

The loss has been particularly hard on their foster mother.

Eric shared, “My foster mother supported my brother in his life. I am avoiding her so much because I do not want to cry. I don’t even want to meet her or even talk to her.”

Eric said their sister who lives in Germany will attend the burial.

In a heartfelt message to Kenyans, Eric asked for their prayers, “Please pray for us as a family.”