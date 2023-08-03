Cops busted for stealing Sh600k in Cryptocurrency from university students

The minor handcuffed with another suspect at the Makadara law courts. PHOTOS | JOSEPH NDUNDA

The minor handcuffed with another suspect at the Makadara law courts. PHOTOS | JOSEPH NDUNDA





Two police officers are amongst four who were on Wednesday, August 3, 2023, arrested for allegedly robbing members of the public.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, the officers identified as Mr Benson Kitheka Mutisya, and Kennedy Muriuki Gathathu, both attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kamkunji police station, Mr Mutenge Mbeti, 36, and Mr Lewis Ndirangu allegedly stole Sh750,000 from two civilians.

On July 31, 2023, Mr Robinson Mogaka, a third-year student at Machakos University, was driving a hired motor vehicle of registration number KDH 552B from Embu, where he had attended a ceremony.

He was heading back to school.

However, on reaching Kenyatta Road, Juja Constituency in Kiambu County, he was blocked by a white motor vehicle of registration number KCX 965B.

“Three men armed with a pistol handcuffed him and forced him to take them to his friend’s Abdulrahaman Juma house which he did. They also handcuffed him and took them to Total Petrol Station in Marurui where they forced them to fuel their vehicle,” the police report filed at Juja Police Station read in part.

The three then transferred Sh85,000 from Mr Mogaka’s phone and Sh614,255 from both complainants through Binance online transaction. Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange that lists more than 350 cryptocurrencies globally.

Interestingly, the three then left the duo but could make a return to Mr Abdullrahaman’s house when they were pounced by sleuths attached to the DCI.

At the time of the arrest, Mr Benson Matheka of Kamkunji DCI was armed with a Jericho pistol of serial number KEKP 44338928 and a pocket phone radio make Huawei.

“Also detained are two motor vehicles make Toyota Auris registration number KCX 965B white and Volkswagen Polo of registration number KCC 501S red in color,” the police report read in part.

Detectives attached to the DCI attached to the Juja Police Station are now investigating the matter as they plan to arraign the four.

