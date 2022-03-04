Curtains fall on Zora telenova series





Zora, a Telenovela series that has lit the Kenyan airwaves for the past two years, aired its last show this week, with producer Lulu Hassan thanking all stakeholders, and especially fans, who made it a success.

“A good story is one of the most subjective thing in life. One person’s genre of a story is another person’s success to enjoying one. In 2020 February Zora was born, a child was received with a lot of love by all of you in the sense, that it is all about family insights and how to handle conflicts with loved ones and the society,” explained Hassan, via a lengthy message on her socials.

The soap opera depicted the struggle of a mother in society. She faces difficulties in her marriage as well as bringing up their son who is naughty and causes problems everywhere he goes. Things turn when Zora meets Madiba, a new man who puts a smile back on her face despite her unappreciative husband.

Nana, Zora’s best friend was a character played by Jackie Matubia who fell in love with his acting mate Madiba born Blessing Lungaho. The two are expecting their first child together.

Incidentally, the end of Zora paves the way for the start of a similar show titled Sultana.