Davido breaks silence after drama involving wife, baby mama





Nigerian singer Davido and his wife Chioma are reported to have parted ways.

Reports indicate trouble between the pair started when he sired a kid out of wedlock with his baby mama named Amanda who lives in the US.

Davido is said to be a frequent visitor to the USA in recent times.

The separate affair reportedly happened when the singer was getting married to Chioma.

At the time, they were both grieving the death of their son.

Davido and Amanda are said to have reunited in 2022 when he was not on good terms with Chioma.

Amanda and Davido have a daughter namely Hailey.

However, after the death of Ifeanyi, Chioma’s family insisted he marries her to be able to bury their son.

Sources indicate Amanda has already delivered the child, and Chioma has left Davido once again.

Social media has expressed outrage after learning of Davido’s reported actions.

A Twitter user identified as French said Davido will always choose Chioma.

“Even if this rumour is true, Davido will choose Chioma over dem all,” he said.

Davido has since broken his silence over the allegation on his Twitter account.

He shared a cryptic post with the title of one of the songs from his album, “Over Dem All.”

In a recent interview, Davido confirmed marrying Chioma in 2022 after the death of their son.

The couple solemnized their union on November 6th, 2022, six days after the death of their son Ifeanyi.

“Before I went on break, I actually had an album ready. I had it all ready, but we redid the album. I travelled, and I am married. A lot of different things, but we are ready to get back on the road,” Davido said.

Just a few weeks, Amanda told her fans that she tries to stay drama-free and respect Davido’s space as they co-parent in a healthy way for their daughter while asked if she still loved him.

Amanda also said she was single but looking forward to getting three or four kids.

