DCI launch manhunt for forgery suspect

The entrance to the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) along Kiambu Road, Nairobi. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a manhunt for a man who planned to defraud a company where he was a staff.

In a statement, the DCI said that Mr Naftali Ondiaga Santos in cohorts with Mr Jack Moses Amollo who has already been arraigned deliberately conspired to defraud their employer of huge quantities of money.

“Being employers of Takaful Insurance of Africa Limited, the two suspects colluded with an unidentified accountant on diverse dates between January 2, 2019, and January 29, 2021, to siphon a total sum of Sh26 million from the company’s coffers,” the statement read in part.

The duo then disappeared without a trace and when a manhunt was launched detectives managed to arrest Mr Amollo.

The DCI describes Mr Santos, a native of Mwein village in Kapkangani, Nandi County, as a criminal adding he remains on their radar and urged all peace-loving citizens to help nab the suspect so that investigations can kick-off before he is arraigned.

“Intelligence reports indicate that he is currently operating in Kitale PSV stage as a loader,” the statement revealed.

“In case of any information regarding his whereabouts, we urge members of the public to share the same anonymously through our #FichuakwaDCI toll free number 0800 722 203,” it added.