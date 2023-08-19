Death at a wedding: 6 dead, 17 rescued as wedding party drown in Kiambu





A joyous wedding celebration in Kihunguro, Ruiru, Kiambu County, took a tragic turn on Saturday, August 19, as at least six attendees died in a devastating incident.

The group had gathered to celebrate the union of a newlywed couple, but their happiness turned to sorrow when a calamity struck while they were singing and dancing atop an underground water tank.

Details emerging from the harrowing incident reveal that the lid of the underground water tank gave way under the weight of the dancers, plunging them into the water.

Tragically, six individuals, including children, lost their lives in the mishap.

Police authorities have confirmed the incident, sharing that the wedding group had arrived at a house for the celebratory occasion.

While dancing atop the concrete tank, the group inadvertently triggered the collapse of its cover, leading to a distressing scene of drowning.

The alarming incident prompted immediate action from bystanders and witnesses who rushed to rescue those in peril. Tragically, one child succumbed to the accident on the spot, while the remaining members of the group were promptly transported to Ruiru Hospital.

Five more lives were lost upon their arrival at the hospital, confirming the severity of the incident.

The Kiambu Fire Service’s swift response unit was dispatched to rescue those trapped within the submerged tank. Their efforts were a testament to the community’s resolve to provide assistance during times of crisis.

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi extended his condolences to the affected families, confirming the incident.

Governor Wamatangi stated, “An underground water tank collapsed at Kihunguro near the administrative police post in Ruiru sub-county. Friends and family were celebrating a wedding when the tank collapsed with about 30 people inside.”

Adding, “Some of them have been rescued through the efforts of the Kiambu County government fire brigade and community members. The rescue operation is ongoing. “We sympathise with the affected families and wish the victims a speedy recovery.”

