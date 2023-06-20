Why Bahati has never married Diana Marua, 7 years after traditional wedding





Celebrations are in order as famous singer Bahati has officially announced that he will marry Diana Marua, the mother of his three children, in December 2023. This is a good 7 years after the couple held their traditional introduction ceremony.

The couple decided to have a legal wedding after Diana Marua revealed in June 2021 that they were not legally married, despite having a traditional wedding in 2017.

Diana explained that they wanted their children to understand the significance of their parents walking down the aisle before making it official.

“We are not there for the people, we are public figures, but at the end of the day, we have our own family issues that we keep to ourselves,” Diana shared, emphasizing that they prioritize their family and privacy above all.

Bahati and Diana Marua have been together for a significant period and are blessed with three beautiful children.

Their traditional wedding ceremony in 2017 was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family.

The couple excitedly announced the news on social media at the time.

They have again broken the net by announcing the exciting news of a white wedding.

This was revealed in a heartfelt video posted on their YouTube channel, capturing the beautiful moment when Bahati proposed to Diana during a romantic picnic date.

In the video, Bahati can be seen going down on one knee, presenting a ring to an emotional Diana. Overwhelmed with joy, she ecstatically accepts his proposal, saying “Yes” to their future together.

The couple then took to their social media accounts to share the joyous news and announce their wedding date, which falls on the 12th of December, 2023.

“She said Yes, and I officially announce that 12th December 2023 is our wedding day. If You Ever Forget Everything, Never Forget that I Love you ❤️ This is a Special Gift for You, My Wife!!!” Bahati joyfully declared.

Diana Marua, touched by the surprise and the upcoming nuptials, expressed her gratitude and excitement in response to the announcement.

She shared her heartfelt emotions on social media, stating,

“I didn’t know this day would end with my heart full 😭😭😭😭😭 My Hubby @bahatikenya surprised me with his first gift of 2023, and this was how the day unfolded!!!! The God of Diana Bahati… Thank you 🙏🙏🙏”

She further revealed that being married to Bahati is a dream come true, expressing her gratitude to God and acknowledging the significance of their upcoming wedding day.

Diana wrote:

“Thank you God, you knew about this day even before I was born. You’ve loved us, wiped our tears. Taught us how to love unconditionally. You’ve taught me how respect is important to my husband and most importantly what it means to be submissive. Thank you for gifting me your favored child, Thank you God for this day 12/12/2023. I will be married to my best friend. History will be made, glory to you alone.”

