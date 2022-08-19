Designer offers to dress up MCA-elect who wore ‘one shirt’ during campaigns

George Nene, 22, the MCA-elect for Elementaita ward at his rural home in Ngecha village in Nakuru County on August 18, 2022. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN

When he kicked off his campaigns for the Elementaita ward in Nakuru County dressed in a shirt which he daily wore all through the campaigns, little did 22-year-old George Nene know that he would eventually emerge victorious.

Vying on a Safina party ticket, he was considered an outsider with very slim chances in the race. But the fresh-faced graduate of Egerton University garnered 4,310 votes to send seasoned political operators packing.

“I was chided, ridiculed and called all manner of names… At one time, I received threats after bookmakers started giving me an outside chance of making it,” he said after being declared the winner.

Now with his victory, a renowned designer who dresses the who-is-who in society has offered to dress him up for his inauguration day.

Mr Nene, who campaigned on donkey-drawn cart, has gotten the offer from Nairobi-based designer Derrick Davis K’ogayo who dresses the who is who in society including journalists, politicians and businessmen.

Some of the personalities that he dresses include Stephen Letoo, Migori Governor elect Ochillo Ayako, former Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter among others.

Speaking to Nairobi News, the designer said that he was impressed by the fact that the MCA-elect did not give up despite running against seasoned and well-funded opponents.

“Despite his humble background he has proved to the world that everything is possible when you believe in yourself. That’s a guy who needs support and the only way I can do it is by handing him over the suit and a pair of shoes,” he said.

According to the designer, who is also a trained journalist, he learnt about Mr Nene after his story was published on Nation.Africa and aired on NTV.

In his interview, the MCA-elect said like his opponents, political pundits dismiss him as a joker. But his candidacy started resonating with villagers, leading to his win.

“My opponents were surprised but I was not. I had done my homework well and knew I would cause a major upset and it happened,” he said.