Details of Mammito’s all-female stand-up comedy lineup





Comedian Mammito is set to hold her second stand up comedy show dubbed ‘Mammito & Girlfriends’ on August 26, 2023, at the Nairobi National Museum’s auditorium.

Following the success of her first self-produced music and comedy event, “Mammito & Friends” in December 2023, Mammito born Eunice Wanjiru says she is back with the second edition of her comedy franchise.

“Mammito & Girlfriends” promises an evening of top-notch comedy featuring elite comedians, Justine Wanda, Ruth Nyambura, Shazz Nderitu, and Ciku Waithaka.

This all-female stand-up comedy lineup is set to deliver a diverse and unconforming perspective on daily life issues, politics, and relationships.

Expressing her excitement for the upcoming show, Mammito shared, “I’m elated to be sharing my platform with these comical women that I am proud to also call my friends, whom I’ve also shared the stage with before.

They all have different perspectives on daily life issues, politics, and even relationships. Their views are unconforming, and I like that. This is why I want my fans to meet my girlfriends.”

Justine Wanda, a comedy writer and political satirist, described her style of delivery ahead of the show, saying,

“I’m witty, chaotically charming, and have a strong resume in dark humor.”

Ruth Nyambura, a Financial Analyst by profession, highlighted her surprising comedic side, stating,

“If ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’ was a person, it would be me. My calm demeanor won’t prepare you for my funny side. My wicked and intelligent humor will leave you gasping for breath with laughter.”

Multi-talented Shazz Nderitu, who is an Interior Designer, MC, and Mathematics Teacher, among other roles, shared,

“I do stand-up comedy to appease the ancestors and because I am awesome at it. My excellent commentary on issues will make me your next darling!”

Ciku Waithaka, a TV & Film producer, Voice Over Actor & Writer, is also a force in the comedy space, known for her warmth, deceptively funny nature, and adorable presence.

Mammito is not only a trendsetting entertainer and stand-up comedian in Kenya but also an international sensation, resonating with millions of fans across Africa and beyond.

She is also preparing to headline and perform for the first time in Doha on August 10, 2023, at “The African Night of Laughter” event – the biggest comedy event in Qatar.

“Mammito & Girlfriends” promises to be an unforgettable evening of laughter and celebration of female talent in the comedy industry.

