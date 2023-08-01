Man on the spot for ‘touching policewoman’s breasts with his mouth’





A rape suspect who is reported to have attempted to suck a female police officer’s breast as she arrested him at his house in Fuata Nyayo slums in Nairobi is facing charges of committing an indecent act with an adult contrary to section 11 (1) of the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.

Mr Ben Marita Mokema alias Jembe Kali is accused of intentionally and unlawfully touching the female cop’s breast with his mouth an act which is indecent and against her will on July 21, 2023.

The complainant was among three police officers from Mariguini police post in South B Division who went to arrest Mr Mokema after a woman reported he had raped her at his house in the area.

Police officers knocked on his door after the woman identified the house where she was locked for hours being repeatedly raped but Mr Mokema declined to open.

He peeped on the window and switched off the lights after seeing the cops at his doorstep.

The officers who camped outside his house for more than an hour ordered him to open and surrender the woman’s laptop which was in his house but he allegedly told the police that the woman was his girlfriend.

He later opened the door and threw the laptop outside but the police officers stormed the house before he closed the door. They informed him he was under arrest and gave him reasons for his arrest but he allegedly became violent.

A scuffle is said to have ensued between Mr Mokema and the three police officers.

He is said to have attempted to grab a knife to fight the cops when the complainant restrained him but then allegedly attempted to suck her breast during the commotion.

He was later overpowered by the police and handcuffed and later escorted to the police post.

Mr Mokema is facing additional charges of assaulting a police officer in due execution of police officer’s duties contrary to section 103 (a) of the Penal Code where he is accused of willfully and unlawfully assaulting the female police constable who was discharging her duties on the same date.

The suspect who was limping as he walked into the dock denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi of Makadara Law Courts and claimed he was drunk during the incident.

He was granted a bond of Sh60,000 with one surety of a similar amount without an option of a cash bail.

The case will be mentioned on August 16, 2023, before hearing starts on September 25, 2023.

The complainant, her two colleagues and a doctor who treated her after the incident are listed as witnesses in the case against Mr Mokema.

The accused person was on Tuesday last week charged with rape which he denied before Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia and was remanded in custody at Industrial Area police sttaion in Makadara Sub County awaiting the latest charges.

