Diamond ‘officially’ becomes Zuchu’s husband





Tanzanian artiste Diamond Platnumz has pronounced himself the ‘husband’ of fellow bongo flava artiste Zuchu.

Diamond made the proclamation while responding to WCB Wasafi’s comment on his Portugal Afronations performance.

“He was born to entertain the world close-up shot lion king Mr electricity on stage,” Diamond’s record label wrote.

To this Diamond, born Naseeb Abdul Juma, responded “That’s Zuuh’s husband.”

The two Tanzanian singers have persistently denied claims of dating although it is widely believed many still speculate there is something going on.

Barely a week ago, the Mtasubiri hit makers publicly showed affection to each other during Zuchu’s EP listening party setting tongues wagging.

One particular video captures the two lovebirds in a raunchy dance with Zuchu rubbing her bottom suestively at Diamonds junk.

Rumours have it that the two have been secretly dating for some time now. Fans have also noted how much time they spend together.

With Diamond having baby mamas across East Africa, many have questioned whether the Sukari hitmaker is the next on his ‘hit’ list or they are just clout-chasing.

Early this year, Zuchu’s mother, Khadija Kopa, hinted that her daughter might be walking down the aisle on Valentine Day. However, the wedding turned out to be a hoax.