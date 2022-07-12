Diamond’s sister Esma Platnumz drops hint on her second marriage





Tanzanian celebrity Esma Khan has revealed she will soon be walking down the aisle with the new man in her life. Esma, who is Diamond Platnumz’s eldest sister, was previously married as a third wife to a South Africa-based Tanzanian by the name Msizwa.

But their marriage collapsed two years ago, just three months after a colourful wedding. Speaking to Wasafi TV, Esma revealed that she is in a relationship which she prefers to keep private.

“Yes, I am in a relationship. But my relationship right now is not for social media like before,” she said.

The entrepreneur gushed out about her anonymous man’s good qualities adding that she is ready to spend the rest of her life with him.

“He is hardworking and he is always smart and his looks are to die for. He is also a friend. My next one will not last three months like the previous one. I can’t date someone who can’t lift me up,” she said.

Asked about her marriage plans, Esma said she is eager to say ‘I do’ to her bae and even get another child with him.

“I am in a good relationship and I am so eager to get married again. I love him so much. I am getting a baby with him and all the plans are underway. By the end of this year, I will be pregnant.”

In March this year, Esma said she is not a marriage ‘material’. “I am not even thinking about marriage,” she said.

After breaking up with her husband, Esma admitted to have terminated a pregnancy.

“The answer is yes because I can’t sire with a man whom I don’t have feelings for. So this means if I had given birth to that baby, I wouldn’t have loved it. You need to sire with someone you love,” she said.