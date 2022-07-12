Ruto asks Eugene Wamalwa to show him some respect; says he ‘hired’ the CS





Deputy President William Ruto responded to claims by Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa that he almost slapped the latter in 2018. CS Wamalwa made the claims last week during an Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya campaigns in Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega.

Mr Wamalwa’s allegations came amid a heated debate over the DP’s revelation that he almost slapped President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in 2017 after the head of state indicated that he was ready to give up the presidency following the Supreme Court’s nullification of their election victory.

The DP’s claims have since been corroborated by President Kenyatta who said that he was ready to relinquish power to prevent blood shed in the country.

But in his response to Wamalwa, the DP said that he is the one who bargained for his Cabinet Secretary position in the Jubilee government. Without mentioning the Cabinet Sectary by name, Dr Ruto further asked him to stop making negative comments about him.

“If it was not for me, he would be tarmacking. I’m the one who took him from the streets and gave him the CS job. He should stop talking too much,” Ruto said.

CS Wamalwa has been campaigning for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, saying that he is the best candidate to succeed President Kenyatta after the August 9 General Election.

Other Cabinet Secretaries who have been actively campaigning for Mr Odinga include Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Ukuru Yatani (National Treasury) and Keriako Tobiko (Environment).