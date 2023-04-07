Did Ruto launch the same road on separate occasions?

President William Ruto at the launch of the tarmacking of the 55-Kilometre Captain-Ndemi/Wanjohi-Kwa Matu-Geta-Kahuruko-Ndunyu Njeru Road. PHOTO: COURTESY

Could President William Ruto, knowingly or otherwise, have launched the same road on two separate occasions?

Through his Twitter account, the President, who was in Nyandarua county on April 6, 2023, launched the Ol Kalou potato cooling storage.

President Ruto also announced on his socials he had launched the Captain Ndemi-Wanjohi-Kwa Matu-Geta-Kahuruko-Ndunyu Njeru road.

“Earlier launched the tarmacking of the 55-kilometer captain—Ndemi-Wanjohi-Kwa Matu-Geta-Kahuruko-Ndunyu Njeru—and addressed wananchi at the Ndunyu Njeru trading center at Ol Kalou town,” Ruto’s Thursday, April 6, 2023, tweet read.

Earlier, launched the tarmacking of the 55-Kilometre Captain-Ndemi/Wanjohi-Kwa Matu-Geta-Kahuruko-Ndunyu Njeru Road and addressed wananchi at the Ndunyu Njeru Trading Centre and Ol Kalou Town. pic.twitter.com/Z8jInjmc3b — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) April 6, 2023

This post on his official Twitter page generated a lot of buzz since Ruto had commissioned the same road five years ago when he was serving as the Deputy President.

“During the launch of construction works on the 55km Captain (Ndemi-Wanjohi-Kwa Matu-Geta-Kahuruko-Ndunyu Njeru) and access roads to Karima Girls High School at Captain and the opening of the Ol Kalou CDF office in Ol Kalou Nyandarua county,” Ruto’s November 16, 2018 tweet read.

During the launch of construction works of the 55km Captain-Ndemi-Wanjohi-Kwa Matu-Geta-Kahuruko-Ndunyu Njeru and Access to Karima Girls High School Roads at Captain and opening of Ol Kalou CDF office, Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County. pic.twitter.com/6oGKpYt9Gk — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 26, 2018

The message has generated varied reactions.

JusticeIBRAHIMMARUTI wrote, “Great working government…for those copy-pasting and indicating the same project was launched 5 years ago.it was launched bt never implemented for reasons well known to the handshake regime…for now its kusema na kutekeleza! KUDOS!

Unsocialized Zoo Animal said, “The internet is not forgetting

Moseka added, “Sir, you did this in 2018.” How many times do you launch a single road route?

On the same day, netizens also bashed Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, who is allied to President Ruto, after he shared an old photo of Kimathi Street while replying to a tweet about his efforts to make the city clean.

In his reply to the tweet, Sakaja wrote “cheki” to indicate his approval of the ongoing work.

However, minutes later, Kenyans on Twitter started shared the same picture in successive posts that were made as far back as 2020, when Mike Sonko was the governor, which contradicts Sakaja’s claim.

“Wacha kutubeba ufala Bana. Yaani, has your entire social media team approved this photo? No one in your whole office told you that this is an old photo. Wow! Enyewe Gafana Kanairo ni mjamo,” Kamau James tweeted.

