Doctors unite in demanding better pay amid rising cost of living





In a bid to address the increasing cost of living, doctors across Kenya are standing together to demand fair compensation for their vital services.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has initiated a strong push for better pay for doctors, aiming to improve the living standards of healthcare professionals in the country.

On July 28, KMPDU secretary-general Davji Atellah held a kamukunji – an informal meeting – with doctors in Bomet.

During this meeting, the doctors unanimously agreed to commence their salary increase push, emphasizing the urgent need for their wages to keep up with the rising expenses.

“We gathered for a powerful Kamkunji with the dedicated doctors of Bomet. It was an enriching experience where we collectively addressed pertinent issues affecting our members.

During our discussions, one crucial matter took center stage – the pressing need for a salary increase.

As the cost of living continues to rise, we must advocate for fair compensation for our hardworking healthcare professionals. We stand united in pursuing better wages and improved living standards for all our members,” said Davji.

The KMPDU plans to continue organizing similar sessions with medical practitioners all over the country to advance their rights and welfare further.

“These engaging sessions are just the beginning of many more to come! We eagerly look forward to fostering even stronger bonds and building a more connected community within our union,” added Davji.

In a bold move, the doctors have also threatened to go on strike if the national government ignores their demands for a salary increment.

The medics are urging the government to implement the untouched provisions in the previous Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) that address most of their grievances.

Addressing a press conference in Nairobi on Saturday, July 8, Davji highlighted that the current cost of living is taking a toll on his colleagues, asserting that a salary commensurate with the economic status quo is a reasonable expectation.

He pointed out the adverse effects of the new finance law, passed as part of the Finance Bill 2023.

Under this law, a significant portion, 52%, of their salaries would go to taxes. Davji expressed concern that the financial burden on doctors and other medical practitioners necessitates an upward review of their salaries.

“The NEC of the union has resolved to demand a salary increase for doctors nationwide.

The last time doctors had a change in their salaries was in 2016. It has been seven years, and today we can confidently say that more than 40% of our salaries have been reduced based on the cost of commodities in 2016 and today,” stated Davji.

