Dorcas Gachagua shares marriage certificate battle

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with his spouse Dorcas Rigathi during a diaspora meeting at Avani Resort in Gaborone, Botswana. PHOTO | DPCS

Pastor Dorcas Gachagua, the spouse of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, says she had to nag her husband until he handed over the marriage certificate to her.

Speaking in a church service on June 11, 2023, Pastor Dorcas who has been passionately speaking about her relationship with the second in command revealed he never believed she was married until she received the marriage certificate.

“I am a woman and I can tell you for free. Before my husband gave me marriage certificate, I never believed I was his wife. I nagged him every now and then until he handed it over to me,” Pastor Dorcas said.

Explaining the importance of marriage certificates, she said it secures a woman’s marriage.

“It is very important as a woman to have the marriage certificate. This is because it will secure you and your children.”

The two have been praising and confessing their love for one another publicly.

At one time, the Second Lady even narrated how she met her husband in the 80s.

“I bumped into him and I was captivated by his first impression towards me although my mind was in a vexed state,” Pastor Dorcas narrated in one of her addresses.

At one time when DP Gachagua visited Kenyatta University, he ran down memory lane of his first meeting with Dorcas, as he appreciated the institution for giving him a life partner.

In Kenya, upon successful completion of the interview by the Marriage Registry, the couple are required to pay a fee of Sh3,300 on the online platform after which they book for solemnization of the marriage – 30 to 90 days (30 days for notice and processing, marriage to be solemnized within 90 days).

A Civil marriage by Special License is conducted within Fourteen (14) days from the date of approval; Special License for Christian and Hindu marriages are issued within three (3) days from the date of approval; Both applicants must be resident in Kenya for a period of at least seven (7) days preceding the application.

After the marriage ceremony at the Marriage Registry the marriage certificate is handed over to the bride by the registrar who tells her to keep it in her custody.

