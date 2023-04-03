DP Rigathi Gachagua loses employee





The Office of the Deputy President has lost one of their colleagues after he succumbed to a short illness.

In their message, the DP Rigathi Gachagua’s office said that Gideon Kimutai Ayabei died on March 21, 2023, at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

He was a loving husband to Christine Turmet and father to Linet Jerotich, Terry Jeptoo, Shirley Jepngetich, Karen Jepchirchir, and Purity Jebet.

Mr Ayabei was also a grandparent to Trevor Kiprop and Calvin Kibet. He will be buried on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at his home in Sinende Village, Eldama/Ravine, Koibatek sub-county in Baringo County.

According to Mr Ayabei’s Facebook account, he attended Kenya Polytechnic in 1995 and joined the Nairobi Aviation College in 2010.

Though he was not as active in the social media space, Mr Ayabei was involved in community projects which he would share on his social media handles.

Further, once in a while, Mr Ayabei would throw some scriptures to his audience and also weigh in on political matters in the country then.

In 2016, he told Aaron Cheruiyot, who had assumed office in 2016 preceding Charles Keter as the senator, “You do not win because you have a sword, you win because you have the capacity to use the sword better than your opponent.”

He added, “To the senator of Kericho, winning is not because of your resources. Winning is a function of your capacity to use your resources to the maximum. Be blessed, sir.”

Occasionally, he posted photos with his family members, especially his daughters, with the few friends on the app, following them gushing over the photos.

However, it is unknown which position Mr Ayabei held while working at DP Gachagua’s office. Also, the latter is yet to write a condolence message.

