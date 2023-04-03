Planes up for grabs: Nairobi auctioneer announces sale

The aircraft, 5Y-NKI, that is being auctioned as seen on the Capital Airlines Limited Facebook page. PHOTO| COURTESY

An auctioneering company in Nairobi has announced the sale of two private planes next week.

In their newspaper advert, Keysian Auctioneers announced that the sale would be on April 11, 2023, at their offices in CPF House, Haile Selassie, from 11:00 am.

It noted that the sale of the aircraft is under the instructions of the company’s principals after a repossession.

The advertisement quotes a repossession case as financiers versus Capital Airlines Limited.

One aircraft is 5Y-NKI which bears the serial number BB-525 and the second one is the 5Y-JAI of BB-557 serial number.

The aircraft was previously used for private charters, cargo, and humanitarian relief flights into hard-to-reach areas.

Those interested have been urged to have Sh1 million either in cash or a banker’s cheque before being allowed to bid. Further, 10 percent of the purchase price must be paid at the fall of the hammer.

The balance of the purchase price is to be paid on or before a period of 30 days from the day of auction failure to which the deposit is forfeited.

“Viewing can be done on Wednesdays and Fridays between 3:00 to 4:00 pm on prior arrangements as the details are not warranted by either the auctioneer or the principals,” read the advert.

While this could be an expensive bid, in 2021, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) announced plans to auction about 73 planes for as low as Sh5,000.

The planes, which the authority calls uncollected junk aircraft were to be sold to interested parties who were to bid for the planes that remain unpaid for by their respective owners or uncollected.

Two Somali Air Force planes, Skyward, Fly540, Silverstone, and Planes for Africa aircraft, were among the aircraft being auctioned.

“All purchased items would be paid for and collected from respective KAA premises within seven days from the date of the auction. Failure to which, the authority would charge storage at a rate of Sh10,000 per day until collection,” it said.

Additionally, KAA stated that it would forfeit an item if it is not collected within two weeks of purchase.

