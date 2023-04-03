‘I still love you!’ Samidoh dances and serenades Edday

Edday Nderitu and Samidoh dance together at the birthday party of baby Neriah Wairimu Muchoki who turned a year old. PHOTO| COURTESY

A video of Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki popularly known by his stage name Samidoh dancing with his wife Edday Nderitu has melted their fans’ hearts.

They were filmed dancing together at the birthday party of their youngest daughter, Neriah Wairimu Muchoki who turned a year old.

The video sees the two love birds dance close to each other as he sings his song, which features Prince Indah dubbed Bado Nakupenda. This video is a win for team ‘goat wives’ who have thrown their weight behind Edday after Karen Nyamu was named as wife number two.

The song is about a lady who left her relationship and traveled to a far-off land. In the song’s lyrics, Samidoh says it has pained his heart since she left.

“That makes me think of you even when I don’t want to. When I try calling you, you answer at your own pleasure. When I think of physically looking for you, you shrug me off,” he sings.

This comes when Samidoh’s wife, Edday, lamented how her husband’s mistress and baby mama Karen Nyamu rocked her marriage last month.

In a message that signaled that she could be packing her bags, Edday shared that their marriage was okay for the last 15 years, but it began to crumble three years ago.

She then went silent on the matter after the rant and focused on herself and her children. In the public space, little was known about the aftermath of her relationship with Samidoh.

However, last week, Edday recalled a childhood memory that was etched in her mind that caught the attention of Samidoh, who never shied from responding.

Their banter re-ignited hopes of their affair amongst their fans in the dark.

This is the second time the goat wife’s moment has been captured. Last year, while they were on vacation in Dubai and Karen rained on parade, Samidoh hugged and consoled his wife while security led Karen out of the nightclub.

They are then seen hugging tightly with Karen out of the way.

