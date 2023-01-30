Elani singer Maureen Kunga opens up on marriage and band fallout





Elani singer Maureen Kunga has come out to share some of the lessons her marriage has taught her and how being married has contributed to her personal growth.

In a recent interview with a Kenyan blogger Cheptoek Boyo, the talented artiste admitted to having a controlling personality that she clung to for a while until she got hitched.

She revealed that her experience as a married woman has been very vital in helping her see things from other people’s perspectives.

“I used to be a controlling lady, I thought the road was straight. I swiftly learned that other people also have lists. I have learned to trust myself and my opinions and other people’s opinions are just as valid as mine, also to let go and let God sometimes,” said Kunga.

She added that were it not for marriage, she would have probably learned the lesson elsewhere.

“Life is a beautiful thing and if I didn’t learn that lesson this way I probably would have learned it on a set somewhere,” she said.

Although marriage is not a fairy tale, Kunga advised couples to seek their own happiness first.

“There is no part of life that is a fairytale, you can romanticize your life and put in the work to make sure your life is as happy as you want it to be but don’t entrust that happiness to anybody else except yourself because you can’t control what other people do or say,” she said.

The lawyer by profession advised that happiness begins with oneself, saying, “Happiness cannot be in something outside of ourselves, we need to be in the driver’s seat of our own lives, create your own happiness first, that’s the only way you can be able to fill someone else.”

Kunga also addressed rumours about Elani falling out, saying they are still together despite the silence.

“Elani we are very much together. It’s like we are married, so there is never an apart. However, I think having met each other so young, we’ve grown up together, so you get to a place where you also say act, or get into other businesses. You have to allow someone to fly and to shine,” she explained.

