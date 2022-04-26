Khaligraph, Nameless mourn Kibaki

Nameless performs on stage during the Kenya @ 55 Sherehe Festival at the Nairobi Railways Grounds on December 11, 2018. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

The creative industry has poured their tributes to former President Mwai Kibaki.

Kibaki’s demise evoked mixed reactions with prominent figures in the entertainment industry describing him as a great leader who helped revive the economy during his time as country’s Chief Executive.

The creative industry were also not left behind to offer their messages of condolences as they mourned Mr Kibaki.

Rapper Khaligraph said, “Obako 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Rest well #respecttheogs.”

Media personality wrote, “Go well Mr. President! You served your Country well!”

Singer Nameless said, “Rest in peace! 🙏🏿🙏🏿.”

Actor Catherine Kamau said, “My favorite president has rested 😔. Rest in peace.”

Singer Akothee said, “Rest in peace.”

As a former Head of State, President Kibaki is set to be accorded a state funeral. His body will lie in state in Parliament for three days to allow Kenyans an opportunity to view and mourn him.

The day, April 29, has been declared a public holiday to allow all Kenyans to participate in the event that will be streamed live by the national broadcaster and radio stations.

A 19-gun salute will be fired as his remains are lowered into the grave at his Othaya home on Saturday.

Kibaki passed on following a long illness.