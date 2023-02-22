Eric Omondi, co-protesters released on bail after appearing in court

Comedian Eric Omondi with other accused persons leaving the Milimani Law Courts after they were released on a cash bail of Sh10,000 on February 22, 2023. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Comedian Eric Omondi and 16 protesters, who were arrested on Tuesday in Nairobi, have been released on a cash bail of Sh10,000 each after appearing before a Nairobi court.

The 17 were charged with taking part in an illegal demonstration outside Parliament Buildings.

All the accused persons denied the charges when they appeared before Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina.

Defence lawyers Danstan Omari and Kimani Wachira applied for the release of the accused persons on bond.

“Erick Omondi and 16 others are content creators. They participated in the demonstrations to push government to lower the cost of living,” Omari said.

The prosecution did not oppose bon application.