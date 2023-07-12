Eric Omondi expresses interest in teaming up Raila in Azimio street demos

A group of protesters led by comedian Eric Omondi stage a sit down on Parliament Road to protest the high cost of living on February 21, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

A group of protesters led by comedian Eric Omondi stage a sit down on Parliament Road to protest the high cost of living on February 21, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU





Kenyan comedian and content creator Eric Omondi has revealed his intention to join the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition in the near future.

The comedian also made public his desire to participate in the coalitions peaceful demonstrations.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, Eric shared his frustrations with previous attempts to hold his own demonstrations, which were often thwarted before he could effectively convey his message to the public.

“I will be joining Raila Odinga’s maandamano. I am planning for that because I have realized that most of the time I plan demonstrations, I am teargassed in the process,” said Omondi.

The comedian has previously avoided the Azimio demos, over fears of rubbing his fans and followers the wrong way.

However, he said he now receives support from various political parties and believes that the government secretly appreciates the work of public figures like himself.

On the day of the interview, Omondi mentioned that he would stay indoors, as it was a holiday for him.

“It is my day to watch people being sprayed with teargas. People are jobless, and that is why you see so many of them on the roads,” said Omondi, who recently hinted his political ambition.

“From Daystar, I only knew Carnivore and school. Psychologically, I only knew Lang’ata. The current MP is my friend, but he has failed me by working with the government at a time when it is oppressing Kenyans. We have talked, but currently, he is in the government,” he explained.

The comedian admitted that politics was not initially part of his plans, but the disappointment he felt with elected leaders has compelled him to take action.

“They are voting against the people. When I make noise and I am not in Parliament, they are not listening to me, so I need to be in there,” he said.

