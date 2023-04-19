Esther Passaris wants action against man who leaked Omanga’s video





Some women MPs have come out to condemn the person behind the online leak of the very private photos of Interior CAS Millicent Omaga circulating on social media.

This comes as the CAS’s name continues to trickle for the second day, drawing mixed reactions from Kenyans.

Some have claimed that her rights have been violated by the person who leaked her pictures and videos, even as the CAS remains adamant.

CAS Omanga is yet to deny or accept the images that have gone viral.

In a statement, Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris said that the publication of intimate images of any woman or man without their consent should be condemned in the strongest terms as a violation of their privacy and dignity.

She said that sharing such photos was not only a gross invasion of their private lives, but also an attempt to intimidate, shame, embarrass and silence them.

“The shame is not for my sister, the shame is for us as a society that thrives on the destruction of character, regardless of the pain or damage it causes not only to the victim, but also to family, friends and the public,” Passaris said.

The MP added that it was a reprehensible act that could not be justified under any circumstances.

“It is important that we take a strong stance against such behaviour and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.”

Omanga was one of the contenders for the Nairobi Woman Representative seat in the last election, coming second to Passaris.

She contested on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket of President William Ruto, who later appointed her to the CAS post.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu also condemned the act but said there was nothing wrong with the controversial video as everyone gets naked at some point.

She said the focus must immediately shift from the woman to the person who made the video.

“Yes, I saw the video. There’s absolutely nothing to be ashamed of. We have all slept butt naked, what’s the big deal…there are women you can’t bring down,” said Senator Nyamu.

