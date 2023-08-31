Ex-FKF boss Sam Nyamweya blasts Azam’s broadcast rights deal





Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya has poured cold water on the Sh1.3 billion worth of broadcast rights deal between pay-tv channel Azam and FKF to television top-flight football matches

Nyamweya, who was at the helm of FKF between 2011 and 2015, termed the agreement as ‘peanuts’ and one which suggests the Kenyan league has sunk so low in terms of its worth.

He argued the deal was a ploy by FKF presidenct Nick Mwendwa, who succeded him, to ‘sneak’ his way back to office on pretence of bringing back the sponsorship.

FKF is set to hold county and national elections in the next year.

On August 31, 2023, Mwendwa and Azam Chief Operating Officer Yahya Mohamed unveiled the deal but remained coy on the amount each of the 18 teams in the competition will be paid as part of the agreement.

Azam have since confirmed they intend to broadcast four matches each weekend.

Mwendwa clarified, though, that clubs will receive the highest amount ever witnessed before, which he added, will aid in the growth of football.

“The current FKF’s term ends in six months’ time, why would the federation sign a seven-year broadcasting contract?” posed Nyamweya,

“We all know that Nick Mwendwa and his team want to use the Azam deal to slither their way back to office, but I urge the clubs and stakeholders to unite and send them home,” he added

Nyamweya also wondered if clubs were consulted or pushed just into signing the deal. He further challenged Azam on the sponsorship saying the company has disparaged the Kenyan league by putting in only Sh1.3 billion yet back in Tanzania it has invested Sh14.5 billion.

“The low valuation by AZAM negotiators is a reflection of its true worth after eight years of mismanagement and out of the public glare since FKF took over from KPL,” said Nyamweya.

Nyamweya castigated Mwenda’s leadership for chasing away sponsors like Supersport after getting to office and only to embark on deals which have backfired for their selfish interest.

He called on the change to the FKF laws so that the incumbent is barred from signing any sponsorship deal towards the end of his term.

