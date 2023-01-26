Ex-President Uhuru issues fresh roles to cabinet that served in his regime

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha who is flanked by Ghana's Education Deputy Minister Yaw Osei Adutwum. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, former President Uhuru Kenyatta issued fresh orders to cabinet members who served in his regime.

The ex-Head of State issued directives to former Interior Security CS Dr Fred Matiang’I and Raphael Tuju, Cabinet Secretary without portfolio, to form a committee of other former colleagues and work with the family of Prof George Magoha in arranging for his burial.

Prof Magoha, who served as the CS for Education during the last Government on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 24, 2023, died at the Nairobi Hospital, where he was rushed after falling sick in his Lavington Home.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Mr Tuju and former Defense CS Eugene Wamalwa said that they held their first meeting following the orders issued by the ex-president.

“We are holding our first meeting today in the evening and another one on Thursday, January 26, 2023 to discuss the way forward,” Mr Tuju said.

Mr Tuju, who is a family friend of Prof Magoha said that his former colleague at the cabinet had hinted to him that he was fatigued and was also exhausted due to the planning of his late brothers’ burial.

Dr Matiang’I, also referred to as the Super CS, has yet to make any statement on the matter, and it remains unclear whether he was part of the meeting.

The former Interior Security CS has maintained a low profile after President Dr William Ruto emerged winner in August 8, 2022, General elections beating Mr Raila Odinga, who is the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader.

On Wednesday evening, Mr Odinga paid a visit to the home of Prof Magoha and spent time with the family.

Mr Odinga met and condoled with Dr Barbara Magoha at their Nairobi home, where other leaders have also visited.

