Watch: Comedienne Mammito turns embarrassment into comedic gold

Comedienne Mammito in stage at the Stand Up Collective show. PHOTO |COURTESY





Comedienne Ms Eunice Wanjiru Njoki alias Mammito has shared a video on her Instagram account where she was captured on stage making jokes while her zip was open.

In the video, the Mount Kenya University (MKU) graduate was busy entertaining guests when she was alerted by a fellow comedian identified as Justine Wanda that her zip was wide open.

Ms Wanda is seen whispering something to Ms Mammito, and without missing a beat, she closes her zip.

She then jokes about it as she asks the guests whether they had an opportunity to see anything.

“Excuse me guys, wah! Did you see anything?” She posed as the audience laughed uncontrollably.

Despite appearing embarrassed, the comedienne later joined the guests in laughing as she narrated how the whole experience was an embarrassment.

She thanked Ms Wanda for alerting her to what was going on.

Ms Mammito even took issues with men as she told them that they were all staring at her not to get the jokes but because the fly was wide open.

“Guys you were very happy. That is why the men were looking at me like that, I was wondering what is wrong? You all cannot be smiling like that,” she said.

She further joked that she had come from matters of the bedroom before she stood on the stage.

Towards the end of last year, the stand-up comedienne hit news headlines after she broke up with Eddie Butita.

In an interview with the media amidst the rumours, she said that she was in another relationship, as she insisted that she could never stay single for a day.

The duo had been said to have dated for three years.

Watch the video below.

