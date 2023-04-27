EXCLUSIVE: Expect a wildcat! Boutross to headline UK Rugby Sevens After Party





Angela hitmaker Boutross, born Kevin Mwebia Munene, is set to headline a Rugby Sevens after-party event in the United Kingdom on May 20, 2023, alongside other top Kenyan hit makers.

The event is set to take place at The Royal Regency in London, and tickets will range between Sh 4,500 for early birds and Sh 150,000 for VIP tables for 10.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Boutross said he was “super pumped” because this will be the first time he is performing out of Africa.

“I am pumped. This is something new for me. The fans at the event should just expect Boutross the Wildcat because, on stage, I’m always that person who gives out the best energy, the craziest energy. So, what I expect from the guys is the same energy I’m going to be bringing,” began Boutross.

Boutross is renowned worldwide for his hit song Angela which amassed over one billion views on the social media app, TikTok.

He was also able to collaborate with the Jamaican superstar musician, Konshens, to work on a remix of the song which was released about a month ago.

The remix has a little over 500,000 views so far in comparison to the original which has 4.6 million views on his YouTube page.

“The Angela song has done a lot for me and my career. It has opened a lot of doors, not even doors, gates. It has opened a lot gates. Having a billion views on TikTok has a lot of eyes that you can physically feel because I can just go anywhere or any County or even the pretty smallest hotel and I’m sure pretty sure I’ll find someone who knows me. So, I can feel the impact. A billion views on TikTok, shout out to that, manze,” added Boutross.

He went on to explain that the billion TikTok views fattened up his bank account and “become better” and the other personal impact on his is that he no longer has a lot of privacy.

“I don’t know. It’s just fulfilling because it has made me feel like everything I worked for hasn’t been in vain. Shout out to everyone for supporting. Shout out to you guys and see you soon,” Boutross further explained on the impact of the song on his personal life.

The song has been used in #angelaboutrossdance challenges in which millions of Kenyans including media personalities have participated in it.

Boutross further told Nairobi News that he is about to release a couple of new singles, and one of the singles dubbed Misbehavior is set to drop on the 20th of May.

“I’ll be dropping my first ever album this year, I won’t name the dates but yes, this year. Guys, expect Mtindo the album coming out with a few extra singles really,” concluded Boutross.

Boutross began rapping at the age of 12 and his rise to fame has seen him perform in other big events including the recent Shoke Shoke Festival pre-party that saw Nigerian super star musician Ayra Starr jet into the country last month to perform as well.

