Exclusive: Nuhu Bakari – Why I composed poem in praise of Okiya Omtatah





Nuhu Zubeir Bakari, Taifa Leo NIE Coordinator has revealed why he composed a special poem dedicated to Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah.

Speaking to Nairobi News on Friday moments after he recited the poem live in Citizen TV, Bakari described Omtatah as true champion of the Kenyan people. He said Omtatah may have just saved Kenyans from the controversial Finance Act 2023.

“Yes, the poem is dedicated to Omtatah. He took to the matter (Finance Bill 2023) and finally the High Court has suspended the implementation of the Finance Act 2023/2024. His act has brought relief to Kenyans,” Bakari said.

In the poem, Bakari lauds Omtatah as a true advocate of social justice.

Here is the poem in full:

Heko Mtetezi Wetu, ewe Ndugu Omtata

Tumeipata afuwa, ijapokuwa kwa muda,

Na leo tumetetewa, kwenye hii nyeti mada,

Leo jaji kaamuwa, kuwapa watu faida,

Heko mtetezi wetu, ewe ndugu Omtata.

Hili suala la ushuru, lilitutia kiwewe,

Okiya kapiga nduru, tena akiwa mwenyewe,

Imekuwa haidhuru, kamba imekata jiwe,

Heko mtetezi wetu ewe ndugu Omtata.

Hatutaki kukaidi, swala la kulipa kodi,

Tunachoomba zaidi, kushikwa kwa wafisadi,

Waache kutufisidi, Kula hela za miradi,

Heko mtetezi wetu, ewe ndugu Omtata.

Vifungu vyenye utata, twaomba viondolewe,

Huyu bingwa Omtata, alipo abarikiwa,

Sheria kaikamata, afaa ashukuriwe,

Heko mtetezi wetu, ewe ndugu Omtata.

Wakenya wanachotaka, hoja zao zisikike,

Si kwamba wanaropoka, kwa maneno teketeke,

Watu wanataabika, maisha ni jekejeke,

Heko mtetezi wetu ewe ndugu Omtata.

Bakari composed the poem a few minutes after the High Court suspended the Finance Act 2023.

The controversial Finance Act, which was signed into law by President William Ruto in June 26, 2023, would have seen the cost of living going up following the doubling of Value Added Tax on petroleum products.

While suspending the Finance Act, Justice Mugure Thande said the matter will be mentioned on July 5, 2023.

Omtatah, who filed a petition to challenge the Finance Bill 2023, said the Bill had several issues that needed to be addressed before being passed.

Among the most important proposals approved was a 16 per cent VAT on gasoline, up from 8 per cent.

The contentious Housing Levy, which had initially been proposed to be at 3 per cent was also passed after it was amended to 1.5 per cent of gross pay. It had been converted into a tax.

The initial proposal called for the levy to be a savings account that Kenyans could access after seven years.

