Renowned playwright, poet Prof Micere Mugo dies at 81

By Hilary Kimuyu July 1st, 2023 1 min read

Renowned playwright, author, activist, instructor and poet Prof Micere Githae Mugo has died. Prof Mugo died on Friday at the age of 81.

She will be remembered as one of the foremost inspirational writers of all time who wrote from the African consciousness with profound effect.

Everything she wrote was drawn from the consciousness of their realities with a stark touch spirit of stoic determination.

Some of her notable books include My Mother’s Poem and Other Songs and Songs and Poems. Her other publications include six books, a play co-authored with Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o and three monographs.

Prof Mugo was a political activist who fought against human rights abuses in Kenya. The activism led to her arrest and she was forced out of the country in 1982 after an attempted coup.

Prof Mugo went to Zimbabwe and continued writing. In 1991, her second work of literary criticism, African Orature and Human Rights appeared.

She was a founder of the Pan African Community of Central New York and one of the organisation’s first presidents and was also the founder and former president of the Syracuse-based United Women of Africa Organisation.

At the National Theatre on January 10, 2023 artists, human rights and social justice activists, and feminists, gathered to present Prof Mugo with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Several leaders and public figures have eulogised and paid glowing tribute to the deceased.

