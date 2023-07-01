Evans Kidero’s driver, bodyguard injured in grisly Londiani accident

The scene of a grisly accident at Londiani Junction along the Nakuru-Kericho Road where at least 50 people were killed after the brakes of a truck failed and veered off the road, ramming on several vehicles on June 30,2023.PHOTOS/JOHN NJOROGE.

A car belonging to Trade and Investment Chief Administrative Secretary Evans Kidero was involved in a grisly accident at Londiani, along the Nakuru-Kericho highway on June 30, 2023.

Dr Kidero was not at the scene when the accident happened as he had sent his driver and bodyguard for an assignment in Kisumu.

They were using a black range rover, registration plate KBS 786 R, which was hit from behind and on the side.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced 50 people had lost their lives in the accident.

In a statement from his communication officer Jack Nduri, the driver and the security officer were at the heart of the scene when a trailer lost control and rammed several vehicles.

“My driver and Sammy soldier (the bodyguard) were part of the accident victims at Londiani where more than 50 people lost their lives and a similar number in critical condition at various hospitals in rift valley.

Our hearts go out to families who lost loved ones with heartfelt condolences and prayers,” Dr Kidero said in a statement.

In a video sent by occupants of the car, they can be heard narrating how it happened.

One of the occupants said they were headed home when they were hit.

“We have been hit by a trailer that lost control. We are safe but we can see several people dead on the ground,” he said.

The occupant seemed terrified as he thanked God for being alive.

Dr Kidero wished quick recovery for victims who were hurt.

“We thank God for the lives of Christiano the driver and sammy soldier wuod asumbi

We continue to pray that God Will continue to oversee safety on our roads,” the CAS said.

Kidero is a high ranking politician in Kenya who served as Nairobi governor between 2013 and 2018.

He unsuccessfully contested for the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat in the 2023 and lost to Gladys Wanga.

