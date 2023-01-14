How Ruto once removed his shoes and gifted a pastor – VIDEO





First Lady mama Rachel Ruto says her husband, President William Ruto, has always been a generous mum.

In an online interview, mama Ruto opened up on how compassion and kindness drove the Head of State to donate the shoes he was wearing to a barefooted pastor.

The shoe donation happened when the couple went on a trip to Lodwar where they stumbled on a pastor walking barefoot.

“There was one Turkana pastor who came to see us and he did not have shoes. My husband removed his shoes and gave them to the pastor and he walked barefoot,” recalled the First Lady.

Mama Rachel also recalled a time her husband share a story of how he donated cash meant for buying his clothes to the church.

“My husband is a giver and this always touches my heart. He had saved some money to buy himself a pair of Pepe Jeans for Christmas. But because he never managed to buy the jeans, he gave all the money he had (to the church),” narrated the First Lady.

She said that the president has touched her heart in many ways.

She noted that although she has known her husband for the past 27 years and what has stood in their marriage is Ruto’s kindness.

He revealed that Ruto will do anything for the needy.

President and Ruto and his wife reportedly met while still at the university.

She was studying education at Kenyatta University while her husband was pursuing a botany and zoology course at the University of Nairobi.

The couple is blessed with six children which namely Charlene, Nick, June, Abby Cherop, Nadia Cherono and Stephanie Jepchumba.

