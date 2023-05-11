Five prominent people gunned down in Kampala





Two prominent people have been shot dead in Kampala in the past week.

These two, join an increasing list of personalities, including Cabinet Ministers, who have been gunned down in recent times.

The deceased were gunned down near their homes, some by people close to them. Nairobi News looks at the recent shootings and killings in Uganda’s capital.

Retired Colonel Charles Okello Engola

The Deputy Minister for Gender and Labour was shot dead by his bodyguard, Wilson Sabiti, on Tuesday 2 May 2023. Engola was shot at his home in the capital, Kampala, before Sabiti turned the gun on himself and took his own life.

“The guard said he hadn’t been paid Sh4m (about Sh100,000) and that he had a pregnant wife and his children were not going to school while the minister’s children were going to school,” said an eyewitness.

Gender and Labour Minister Betty Amongi told Daily Monitor that Sabiiti was only a month old in his new job.

“He has been working as his bodyguard for a month. He came from Bombo (Barracks) and joined other security guards assigned to the minister by the Ministry of Gender and Labour,” Ms Amongi said, trying to dispel eyewitness reports that the slain minister owed the bodyguard several months of unpaid salary.

Ibrahim Tusubira aka Isma Olaxess or Jajja Iculi

The popular blogger was fatally shot on 6 May 2023 in Kyanja, a suburb of Kampala. Iculi was known for controversial comments and videos against politicians on social media.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police, confirmed the shooting and said detectives from Kira Road Division Police Station were investigating the 9:20pm attack, which took place near the blogger’s gate.

Preliminary reports, police said, indicated that an unidentified gunman with an SMG rifle opened fire on the vehicle in which the blogger was travelling.

The blogger was in the passenger seat at the time of the attack, ASP Owoyesigyire said.

Also read: How city lawyer lost Sh17.3 million to fraudsters in fake real estate business

Andrew Felix Kaweesi

The former assistant inspector general of police was assassinated by unknown gunmen along with his driver Godfrey Wambewo and bodyguard Kenneth Erau in Kulambiro, a suburb of Kampala, on March 17, 2017.

Kaweesi’s body is said to have taken 27 bullets, his bodyguard 33, while his driver was shot 11 times.

From the pockmarks on the car, investigators believe the attackers did not use the commonly available AK47 assault rifles. They are believed to have used the specialised M4 rifles.

Muhammad Kirumira

The suspended Buyende district police commander was shot dead near his home in Bulenga, Wakiso district, in September 2018. The assailants were on a boda boda.

Kirumira was with his friend Resty Nalinya, who died on the spot, while he (Kirumira) succumbed to his injuries about an hour later at Rubaga Hospital.

Ibrahim Abiriga

The Arua Municipality MP was shot dead near his home in Matugga, Wakiso District in 2018.

He was reportedly shot by two people on a boda boda at around 6:30pm on Friday. He was travelling in his famous yellow Volkswagen car with his bodyguard, who was also shot dead.

He was also one of the initiators of the move to amend the constitution to remove Article 102b, to remove the upper age limit of 75 years for the president.

Also read: Woman linked to car theft syndicate charged with forgery