Former KTN journalist Michael Gitonga appointed Secretary for State Functions





President William Ruto has appointed for former KTN journalist Michael Gitonga as the Secretary for State Functions. Mr Gitonga shared news of his appointment through his official Twitter handle.

He thanked the president for entrusting him with the job.

“With a new year comes new beginnings. I am, first of all, grateful to God. I also take this opportunity to thank the President of Kenya, William Ruto, for the opportunity to serve this nation as Secretary of State Functions,” Gitonga said.

With a new year comes new beginnings I am first of all grateful to God. I also take this opportunity to thank the President of Kenya @WilliamsRuto for the opportunity to serve this nation as Secretary State Functions. I am indebted to The First Lady @MamaRachelRuto — Mike Gitonga (@michaelggitonga) January 7, 2023

The former news anchor also thanked First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto for her invaluable guidance.

“I am indebted to The First Lady @MamaRachelRuto Your leadership and guidance are invaluable. I will work to the best of my ability to fulfill the responsibilities of this role, so help me God,” he said.

Prior to his appointment to the new position, Mr Gitonga, a skilled communication expert, served as the Director of Communication in the Office of the First Lady.

Mr Gitonga joined Standard Group from Family Media which owns Family TV. During his stint at Standard Group, Mr Gitonga was a news anchor and hosted the station’s morning show.

He holds a Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nottingham University in the United Kingdom.

