Former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho in mourning





Former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho is mourning the death of his aunt Mama Khalida.

In a statement, Mr Joho, who served for two terms before joining the top campaign team of opposition leader Raila Odinga, also revealed that Ms Khalida was the mother-in-law of his brother Mr Abubakar Joho.

“This is made sadder by the fact that we lost her husband, veteran newsman Mr Salim Mohammed just over a month ago,” Joho said in a statement.

Joho said Mama Khalida was revered by many for her kindness, love and ability to make everyone she interacted with feel special. He also lauded Ms Khalida for immense generosity.

“Her wisdom, which she readily and generously shared whenever we called on her will be solemnly missed,” Joho said.

Mr Joho also revealed that the family has made a decision to bury Mama Khalida at Sarigoi Cemetery in the Coastal region.

Mr Joho, who is an outspoken political leader and a close ally of Azimio leader Mr Odinga, has lately taken a low profile since he left office.

His long absence sparked speculations over his support for Mr Odinga’s current political stand. He has since explained that he has been missing Azimio meetings and demonstrations due to health reasons.

Mr Joho, however, gave an assurance that he is still in Azimio and that he supported the demonstrations that were led by Mr Odinga.

“I subscribe fully to the ideology of Raila Odinga, it is only for health reasons that I have been away, even as we speak I’m still recovering,” he said.

The former governor said when he fully recovers he will join the Azimio protests.

