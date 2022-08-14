Fuel prices remain unchanged

A pump attendant fuels a vehicle at a petrol station in Nairobi on Thursday, May 14, 2020. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Fuel prices will remain unchanged until September 14, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced on Sunday.

Prices of Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will remain unchanged at Kshs.159.12, Kshs.140.00, and Kshs.127.94 per litre, respectively, in Nairobi.

“In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019, Legal Notice No.196 of 2010 and Legal Notice No. 26 of 2012, the Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority has calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products for the period August 15 to September 14 2022,” EPRA stated.

“The Government will utilize the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) to cushion consumers from the otherwise high prices.

A litre of Super Petrol has been subsidized by Kshs54.91, Diesel by Kshs66.17 and Kerosene by Kshs74.17,” EPRA announced.

Factors considered in the computation of retail prices, according to EPRA, include the eight percent Valued Added Tax (VAT) and revised rates of excise duty adjusted for the increase in prices of goods and services.

According to the authority, the average landed cost of importing a cubic metre of Super Petrol increased by 2.99%, from $1,042.85 in June 2022 to $1,074.01 in July 2022.

Diesel’s landed costs increased by 8.22% from $1,019.29 per cubic metre to $1,103.03, while Kerosene increased by 14.90%, from $967.42 per cubic meter to $111.53.

“Over the same period, the mean monthly US Dollar to Kenya Shillings exchange rate appreciated by 1.17 percent from Sh118.53 per dollar in June to Sh119.92 per dollar in July 2022,” read part of the statement from EPRA.

In Mombasa, Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will retail at Sh154.86, Sh137.76, and Sh125.69 per litre, respectively.

While in Kisumu, Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will retail at Sh159.53, Sh 140.7, and Sh128.66, respectively.