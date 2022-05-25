Gachagua: My pact with Ruto is only for five years

Deputy President William Ruto (right) and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua share a light moment during a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally at Karatina town on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Kenya Kwanza Alliance running mate Rigathi Gachagua has disclosed that his agreement with the coalition’s presidential candidate Deputy President William Ruto is only meant for five years, subject to renewal based on performance.

Following the irreconcilable differences between the DP and his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta, which was blamed on failure to repay a political debt called ‘kumi yangu, kumi ya Ruto’, Mr Gachagua said in Uasin Gishu on Wednesday that the two are seeking votes to serve for only five years.

The Mathira MP said their plan is to revitalise the country’s economy, which he claimed has been destroyed by the Jubilee administration.

“We are only asking for five years to work for Kenyans and we have a plan. That is why we are moving to every county to understand what they want the government of Kenya Kwanza to do for them and that is why we will sign a charter with all counties. We shall work for only a five-year-based performance contract,” he said at an economic forum.

“This contract is subject to termination on non-performance and renewal in case the performance is good and that is what we have agreed on with William Ruto. We do not want to subscribe to the political deceit of kumi yangu, kumi yako,” he added.

He asked UDA supporters to ensure that in other seats such as ward rep, MP, woman representative and governor they elect individuals who will work for them and those who are conversant with the ‘bottom-up’ economic model.

Mr Gachagua asked Rift Valley residents not to elect anyone because of ethnic and regional considerations but rather based on their ability to revive the economy and people’s lives.

“Do not elect people because they come from your region or because the President is from our region, but we are really suffering and we are not supporting Ruto because he supported Uhuru but he has a plan to better our lives,” he said.

He also took a swipe at Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leaders, saying that they do not have any meaningful agenda for the country and their main concern is how to change the Constitution.

“We are signing economic charters with people across all counties, not like our opponents who are focused on constitutional review. That is why when Raila chose his running mate, he told her that the first role will be to change the Constitution,” said Mr Gachagua.

Mr Odinga said his running mate Ms Martha Karua’s first task will be overseeing what he described as “further work” on the Constitution.

“I want her to finalise the unfinished business of making our Constitution and I want this done because when Kibaki and I pushed for the 2010 Constitution, we admitted it is a work in progress,” said the former premier.

