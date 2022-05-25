‘Dead beat’ Mike Sonko lavishes praise on adopted son





Amid reports he is a dead beat dad, Mike Sonko has sought to remind the world he is a caring and loving man by sharing his emotional decade-long journey with his adopted son.

“You came into our family as an angel and blessing,” Sonko told Satrine Osinya on his 10th birthday.

We thank God for healing and protecting you and your elder brother who rescued you from a hail of bullets which were being sprayed by the terrorists inside the church. — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) May 24, 2022

You’re a source of happiness to us and we always feel blessed and lucky having you around healthy and happy despite of what happened to you on the 22nd March-2014 when you lost your lovely mum to a terror attack and escaped with a life-threatening injury. pic.twitter.com/aAYg2EltbB — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) May 24, 2022

In 2018, the former Nairobi governor lit up social media after sharing pictures of a brand new Mercedes Benz sports utility vehicle he claimed he’d bought for Satrine who was turning six years at the time.

He said the car will be used to chauffeur Satrine around the city.

Sonko adopted Satrine after his mother died in the Likoni church terror attack in March 23, 2014. He also adopted Satrine’s elder brother Moses Gift Osinya.

The two lost their mother, Veronica Akinyi, in the attack who was shielding Baby Satrine when the bullet tore through her body into his brain.

Satrine underwent surgery and the bullet was removed from his brain.

The terror attack at the Joy in Jesus Church left six people dead and dozens injured.

Sonko has been fighting off allegations by a city woman that he has refused to cater for a 15-year old whom they allegedly sired out of wedlock.

He has denied the claims and challenged the woman to bring the child to his home for upkeep.