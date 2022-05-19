Gone too soon: She wanted to ‘sleep forever’ over love gone sour 😢





A young woman who took her own life after sharing heartbreaking posts on Facebook has been laid to rest at her family home in Murang’a County.

Ms Monica Muthoni died by suicide last Friday (May 13, 2022) after sharing her troubled love life and her desire to sleep without ever being woken up.

“Dear world I am leaving because I am bored, I feel I have lived long enough. I am leaving you with your worries in this sweet cesspool. I tried, no more pain. Wake no more. Nobody owns,” her disturbing post read.

Nairobi News has established that the deceased woman ended her life in Kipipiri, Nyandarua County after she discovered that her boyfriend had been cheating on her.

In another post, she said that she was going to put herself to an eternal sleep and that she would not be heard from anytime soon.

Her online suicide notes were in stark contrast to her earlier posts on Facebook, which largely painted a picture of hopeful and optimistic person.

“The sun will rise tomorrow and we will try again,” is one message she frequently shared on Facebook.

And in a strange twist, a male cousin of the deceased has lamented the online insults he has been subjected to over the incident.

“Please stop insulting me through comments and landing on my inbox with abusive words. The bond that we had was a family bond that I cannot describe. I am mourning the death of a loved one,” the man by the name Sam Kimani pleaded with the online community on Facebook.

This comes at a time when it has emerged that one out of every four people who seek medical attention in Kenya have a mental health issue.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), about 20 per cent of adolescents and young people experience mental health problems.